Grocer Says Insurer's BIPA Coverage Fight Is 'Self-Serving'

By Ganesh Setty (December 2, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. must still cover a proposed class action accusing an Illinois produce market of violating workers' biometric privacy rights, even though the suit initially named the wrong company, the market told an Illinois federal court. In its Wednesday memo supporting its motion for judgment on the pleadings and opposing PIIC's, Lewis Produce Market No. 2 Inc. said it is "undisputed" that its 2020 insurance policy covers Oscar Abundes' suit alleging it violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. The insurer argued last month that Market No. 2 was too late to file a claim under its 2020 policy and that...

