Colo. Judge Refuses To Block State's Native Mascot Ban

By Andrew Westney (December 2, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has refused to block the state's ban on most uses of Native American-themed mascots in public schools, saying a group opposing the measure hasn't shown any harm that would warrant an emergency injunction. A group calling itself the Native American Guardian's Association asked for the injunction in early November on Colorado's S.B. 21-116, saying that the law — intended to combat damaging stereotypes of Native Americans — was racially discriminatory and barred positive imagery. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez said Wednesday that the law doesn't go into effect until June 2022, so the group and individual...

