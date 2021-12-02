Buyers Say $40M In Chicken Of The Sea Antitrust Deals Fixed

By Matthew Perlman (December 2, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- Three groups of canned tuna buyers that reached a total of $39.5 million in deals with Chicken of the Sea in price-fixing litigation have renewed their bids for approval of the settlements after making tweaks demanded by the California federal court overseeing the case. The proposed classes each filed motions seeking preliminary approval of their respective deals on Wednesday, after U.S. District Judge Dana Makoto Sabraw denied their previous requests for approval last month. A proposed class of end payors inked the largest of the class settlements with Chicken of the Sea and its parent company Thai Union Group at $20...

