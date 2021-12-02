King & Spalding Gets Ex-Eversheds Exec Compensation Atty

By Hailey Konnath (December 2, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP has added a prominent executive compensation and employee benefits attorney from Eversheds Sutherland to its corporate, finance and investments practice group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Meredith O'Leary brings experience advising clients on compensation and benefits issues in corporate transactions, King & Spalding said in a statement. She's worked on executive pay, including equity- and performance-based compensation arrangements, it said. On top of that, she handles tax-qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and fringe benefits, per the statement. Todd Holleman, head of King & Spalding's corporate group, said that overlooking the effect executive compensation...

