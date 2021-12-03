Mishcon De Reya Taps New CFO As It Preps For IPO

By Emily Lever (December 3, 2021, 10:43 AM EST) -- Mishcon de Reya Group has tapped its first chief financial officer, an executive at European investor and asset manager Arrow Global, as it prepares to go public on the London Stock Exchange, the firm confirmed Friday. Matt Hotson, most recently CFO at Arrow Global Group PLC, will be the first person to hold that role at the Mishcon de Reya Group, the corporate umbrella that owns British law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP. "Matt has a wealth of experience and proven track record in leading finance strategy for large listed companies, particularly during periods of change," Mishcon Executive Chairperson Kevin Gold...

