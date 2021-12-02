German Court Affirms Intra-EU Arbitration Clause Is Invalid

By Caroline Simson (December 2, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- Germany's highest court has rejected an investor-state claim brought against Croatia under the country's bilateral investment treaty with Austria, concluding that the claim is invalid under the principles laid out in the seminal Achmea decision. Germany's Federal Supreme Court of Justice dismissed an appeal brought by the Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank and its Croatian subsidiary challenging a lower court's decision that the arbitration proceedings instituted by the banks against Croatia are inadmissible, according to Foley Hoag LLP, which represents Croatia in the German proceedings and in the underlying arbitration. The German court is the Bundesgerichtshof in German, or the BGH. Foley Hoag,...

