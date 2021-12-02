NJ Precedent On Vicariously Liable Employers Is Still Narrow

By Alexander Anglim and Susan Kleiner (December 2, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Legislature's opening of a two-year window to file previously time-barred civil suits based on allegations of sexual abuse has generated intense interest concerning the standards for vicarious liability in New Jersey. Because the defendants in these newly filed sexual abuse lawsuits can include not only the alleged perpetrators but also their employers, the rules concerning whether and under what circumstances the employer can be held liable are crucial. Generally speaking, employers in New Jersey are not liable for selfishly motivated intentional torts committed by their employees.[1] Such conduct is considered outside the scope of employment unless it was...

