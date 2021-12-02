Giant Eagle Opposes Letting Lawyer Front Clients' Sanctions

By Matthew Santoni (December 2, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania-based grocer Giant Eagle has told a federal court that the plaintiffs' attorney in a lawsuit over a mandatory mask policy shouldn't get to pay the sanctions against two of his clients, arguing it was against the state's rules of professional conduct. In briefs filed Tuesday in federal court in Pittsburgh, the parties sparred over whether the plaintiffs' counsel could front nearly $10,000 in fees and costs assessed against two of his clients over delays in discovery in their case alleging Giant Eagle's no-exceptions pandemic face covering requirement violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. "Pennsylvania Rule of Professional Conduct 1.8(e) expressly...

