'Remain In Mexico' Slated For Dec. 6 Reboot

By Mike LaSusa (December 2, 2021, 12:21 PM EST) -- A Trump-era program that forced migrants to wait in Mexico during their immigration court cases will restart Dec. 6, the U.S. and Mexican governments announced Thursday, noting they had ironed out disagreements that had delayed a court-ordered reboot of the policy. Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's secretary of foreign affairs, said that for humanitarian reasons, the country will temporarily stop returning migrants expelled from the U.S. under the program to their countries of origin if they have an appointment with a U.S. immigration judge to seek asylum. The decision came after the Biden administration promised to address humanitarian concerns associated with the policy...

