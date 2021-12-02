Diddy Seeks To Buy Back His Bankrupt Fashion Line

By Rick Archer (December 2, 2021, 11:48 AM EST) -- The current owner of a fashion brand founded by hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed for Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court, with more than $1 billion in debt and a $3.3 million offer on the table for its assets from a Combs-affiliated company. Late Wednesday, GBG Sean John LLC filed a Chapter 11 petition and a notice that it had received a stalking horse bid for inventory and intellectual property from SLC Fashion LLC, an acquisition vehicle affiliated with Combs. It set a Dec. 15 deadline for the submission of alternative bids. The petition put the company's...

