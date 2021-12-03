Texas Panel Wipes Out Drilling Co.'s $1.6M Jury Win

By Michelle Casady (December 3, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has undone a jury's $1.6 million award in favor of oil and gas operator Alpha Hunter Drilling LLC, agreeing with White Star Pump Co. LLC that the recovery is barred by the companies' contract for a pump that later malfunctioned. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston issued the ruling Thursday, holding that the "economic loss rule" prevents Alpha from recovering damages on a claim of negligent undertaking, after a mud pump engine that White Star supplied exploded. The panel said the economic loss rule generally bars a party from recovering money damages...

