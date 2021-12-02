Former Pharma CFO, Ex-Girlfriend Accused Of Insider Trading

By Al Barbarino (December 2, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- Two ex-executives with a pharmaceutical company that was later acquired by Gilead Sciences were arrested and charged for allegedly trading on insider information related to the premarket success of a breast cancer drug, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig of the District of New Jersey announced Thursday. The ex-chief financial officer Usama Malik, 47, and Lauren S. Wood, 33, ex-head of corporate communications of the former Immunomedics were arrested Wednesday for trades made based on Malik's access to the material nonpublic information, prosecutors said, adding that Malik also attempted to cover up his romantic relationship with Wood and that they lived together when...

