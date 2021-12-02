Atty Sanctioned For 'Mountain Of Evasiveness' Settles

By Michelle Casady (December 2, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Houston appellate court Thursday granted a joint motion freeing a Houston attorney from a $150,000 sanction that a trial judge issued after finding that the lawyer's and his client's "numerous outright lies" amounted to a "mountain of evasiveness." Attorney Paul B. Rosen and Peterson New Territory Investors LP filed an agreed motion to set aside the trial court's judgment against Rosen on Nov. 1, telling the Fourteenth Court of Appeals the parties had reached a settlement agreement following court-ordered mediation. "The settlement agreement provides that, in exchange for the payment of a confidential amount by Rosen, the parties agree to...

