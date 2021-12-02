Rockefeller U. Wins CRISPR Interference Battle At PTAB

By Britain Eakin (December 2, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against SNIPR Biome in an interference proceeding after determining that The Rockefeller University was first to invent using the gene-editing technology CRISPR to kill specific bacteria, canceling five SNIPR patents as a result. The PTAB said SNIPR, a Danish company working with CRISPR technology to develop drugs to treat things like antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, failed to show it invented the technology prior to the earliest filed patent application from Rockefeller on Feb. 7, 2013. The board said it failed to even file a motion asserting an earlier filing date, according to its Nov....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS