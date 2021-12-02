Investors May Reconsider Arbitration Seats After ECJ Ruling

By Tomas Vail (December 2, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- On Sept. 2, the European Court of Justice rendered its decision in the Republic of Moldova v. Komstroy LLC dispute regarding the sale of electricity by a Ukrainian company to Moldova.[1] In its landmark decision, the ECJ determined that the investor-state arbitration clause in the Energy Charter Treaty does not cover intra-European Union investment disputes. Investors may therefore wish to structure their investments so they have access to arbitration that is seated outside the EU or before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The Dispute In brief, the dispute relates to a series of contracts for the supply of...

