Parents Say Federal Law Doesn't Bar Toxic Baby Food Claims

By Emily Field (December 2, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A proposed class of parents on Wednesday told a California federal judge that their claims over alleged toxins in baby foods aren't preempted by federal law since Plum PBC knew its foods were contaminated but didn't disclose their presence. The parents said under the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act, an amendment to the federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, safety disclosures are expressly exempted from preemption, and their consumer protection claims are based on statutes "that are within the states' historic police powers." The parents' suit is one of several suits filed against baby food manufacturers following a report issued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS