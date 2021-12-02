DOE Awards Verizon $34.6M To Modernize Comms Services

By Nadia Dreid (December 2, 2021, 7:13 PM EST) -- Verizon Public Sector has secured two federal contracts to provide voice and data services to various U.S. Department of Energy locations for a total award of $34.6 million, the telecom company revealed Thursday. Characterizing them as "digital modernization" contracts, Verizon said it will be working at all the Energy Department's locations across the country, including its Washington, D.C., headquarters. Verizon credited its ability to "deliver innovative network solutions for our public sector customers" for making the company "the go-to partner when it comes to addressing the government's technology needs" in a statement from Verizon Public Sector Senior Vice President Jennifer Chronis....

