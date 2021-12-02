BIA Misconstrued Remand In Asylum Reversal, 10th Circ. Says

By Jennifer Doherty (December 2, 2021, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Tenth Circuit panel has revived a Mexican man's bid for protection in the U.S., ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals had made three critical errors after sending his case back to an immigration judge. Not only had the BIA wrongly overturned the immigration judge's decision to grant Gabriel Villegas Castro asylum on remand, but the board had gone further astray when it dismissed the judge's credibility determination without identifying a flaw in his assessment, the three-judge panel ruled on Wednesday. "The Board had to review this finding under the clear-error standard. But the Board jettisoned this standard, relying on...

