Attys Seek $1.5M For Walmart Slip-And-Fall Verdict

By Carolina Bolado (December 3, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a woman who won a $2 million jury award in a slip-and-fall suit against Walmart asked a Florida federal court on Thursday for $1.5 million in fees and costs under Florida's offer-of-judgment statute. Attorneys at Morgan & Morgan said Walmart should have to pay plaintiff Judith Demeritt's attorney fees and costs from January 2020, when she first made a settlement offer, until the present because the damages award she won was significantly higher than the two offers she made to settle the case. Demeritt first offered $600,000 to settle the dispute. In July 2021, she made another offer of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS