DC Circ. Won't Pause FCC's China Telecom Removal Order

By Khorri Atkinson (December 2, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Thursday rejected China Telecom Americas' emergency motion to temporarily block the Federal Communications Commission's recent order revoking the telecommunications company's authorizations to operate in the U.S. amid national security concerns, at least for now. A three-judge panel said in a brief order that China Telecom's emergency motion last month to pause the commission's order "has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review." The commission's order is set to take effect on Jan. 3. The FCC decided to boot China Telecom from the U.S. in late October, after finding that the service provider could not...

