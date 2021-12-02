Asset Manager Defiance Launches 1st ETF Focused On NFTs

By Elise Hansen (December 2, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- An exchange-traded fund focused on the burgeoning digital assets known as non-fungible tokens started trading Thursday, the fund's sponsor, Defiance ETFs, announced. Defiance ETFs LLC said its new fund, Defiance Digital Revolution ETF, or NFTZ, will give investors exposure to non-fungible token marketplaces and issuers as well as blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are digital tokens that convey ownership in an asset, such as an artwork or collector's item. NFTs have exploded this year as a way for digital artists in particular to sell their work to fans. NFTs have also been used by online marketplaces to sell...

