FTC Moves To Block Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal

By Matthew Perlman (December 2, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission moved Thursday to block Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of SoftBank's semiconductor business Arm Ltd., saying the deal would allow the combined outfit to stifle competing next-generation technologies. The FTC is challenging the transaction it says would give Nvidia control over the computing technology that competitors need to develop chips. (Law360/Jimmy Hoover) The commission's challenge comes as enforcers in Europe and the U.K. continue scrutinizing the transaction, which would combine the U.S.-based semiconductor giant with U.K.-based Arm. The FTC said in a statement Thursday that the deal would give Nvidia control over the computing technology and...

