Albright Bars Fitness Co. From Selling Neck Device, For Now

By Dave Simpson (December 2, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright granted a preliminary injunction blocking a fitness company from selling a neck exercise device, finding Thursday that the company's rival, Gonza, is likely to succeed on its claims that the device rips off its patent. The Texas federal judge sided with Gonza LLC, which claims that its product, the Neck Flex, has declining sales as the result of a cheaply made Mission Competition Fitness Equipment LLC knockoff, the Iron Neck Alpha. Gonza has claimed that Mission Competition Fitness is infringing its patent, U.S. Patent No. 11,007,405, which covers a neck exercise device used with resistance bands,...

