3 Takeaways From FTC Challenge Of Nvidia's $40B Arm Deal

By Bryan Koenig (December 2, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday brought the biggest merger challenge yet filed under Chair Lina Khan, in a 4-0 vote of bipartisan opposition to Nvidia Corp.'s planned $40 billion purchase of SoftBank's semiconductor business Arm Ltd. that could be the first of several enforcer attacks on the vertical transaction. The FTC moved Thursday to block Nvidia's planned $40 billion purchase of SoftBank's semiconductor business Arm Ltd. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Here, Law360 looks at some of the most important lessons from the challenge that parallels international concerns. No Partisan Divide Over Vertical Deal Thursday's challenge showed no sign of internal division at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS