Claims Court Won't Extend FLSA Deadline In VA Overtime Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (December 3, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- Some radiological technologists will not be able to join a proposed collective accusing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of misclassifying them as overtime-exempt, after a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge said filing their claims late was unjustified. Judge Nancy B. Firestone said Thursday that not even the coronavirus pandemic was enough of a reason to prevent certain radiological technologists from timely filing their claims alleging the misclassification led to unpaid overtime pay and weekend premiums, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "While the court acknowledges that discovery in these cases was hindered, in part, by the unique circumstances surrounding...

