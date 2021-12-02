Nev. Justices Say Gunmakers Immune In Vegas Shooting Suit

By Dave Simpson (December 2, 2021, 11:27 PM EST) -- The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday said unanimously that state law immunizes gun manufacturers, such as Colt's Manufacturing Co. LLC, from wrongful death and negligence suits in connection with the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, answering a certified question posed by a federal court. The opinion, penned by Justice Kristina Pickering, found that based on the text of the 1985 Nevada law in question, gunmakers are shielded from liability in cases like this one. The Nevada high court said machine gun prohibitions, created after 1985 by the U.S. Congress and Nevada legislature, show that they understood the "grave danger" posed by such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS