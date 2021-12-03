Pro Say: How King & Spalding Beat Wrongful Firing Claims

Law360 (December 3, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- The closely watched legal fight between King & Spalding LLP and one of its former associates wound to a close this week as a New York federal jury rejected the attorney's claims that he was fired for flagging ethical transgressions by firm leaders. This Week Ep. 226: How King & Spalding Beat Wrongful Termination Claims Your browser does not support the audio element. It was a contentious and at times colorful trial, with the former BigLaw attorney running into a number of difficulties as he represented himself pro se against his former bosses. Law360 court reporter Pete Brush joins the show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS