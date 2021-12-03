Don't Miss It: King & Spalding, Kirkland Rep Week's Hot Deals

By Benjamin Horney (December 3, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed some deals announced in the last several days, helmed by firms such as King & Spalding LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Morgan Lewis, King & Spalding Build $1.2B Hospitality SPAC Deal Hospitality startup Selina is primed to hit the public markets at an equity value of about $1.2 billion through a special purpose acquisition company merger, the companies said Thursday, in an agreement arranged by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and King & Spalding. The transaction features Morgan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS