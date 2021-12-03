Sauk-Suiattle Tribe Loses Challenge To Seattle Dam, For Now

By Joyce Hanson (December 3, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has tossed a lawsuit that the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe brought against Seattle seeking to block the operation of a hydroelectric dam in order to protect fish on the Skagit River, ruling that she doesn't have jurisdiction over the matter. U.S. District Judge Barbara J. Rothstein in her Thursday order granted a dismissal bid lodged by the city and its public electricity utility, Seattle City Light, favoring the city's argument that she lacks jurisdiction to hear the tribe's claim that the city's operation of the Gorge Dam violates the constitutions of Washington and the United States as well...

