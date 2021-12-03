Amazon Can't Renege On Quick Cashmere IP Trial, Judge Told

By Brian Dowling (December 3, 2021, 1:21 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. should not be allowed to delay an agreed-upon bench trial next week on false advertising and trademark claims for allegedly selling knockoff cashmere products, an industry group told a Boston federal judge Friday. The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturer's Institute urged Senior U.S. District Judge William G. Young to reject Amazon's pleas to push the trial into the new year — days after it gave no objection to a fast-tracked Dec. 7 trial date set by the court in lieu of wading through the parties' preliminary injunction fight. The industry group, which filed suit on Nov. 18, said it...

