Texas Justices Won't Free Atty From Undisclosed Death Suit

By Katie Buehler (December 3, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a Houston attorney's bid to escape a malpractice suit stemming from his failure to disclose the death of a client to opposing counsel and a judge, allowing the client's sons to proceed with litigation against him. Attorney Richard Robins had asked the state's high court in September to review the First Court of Appeals' decision to allow brothers Austen and Jonathan Clinkenbeard to pursue legal malpractice claims against him. The brothers' accusations were based on the exercise of his First Amendment rights, Robins said, and are therefore barred by the state's anti-SLAPP...

