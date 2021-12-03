UK Watchdog Clears Thermo Fisher's $21B PPD Deal

By Matthew Perlman (December 3, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- U.K. enforcers have cleared lab equipment giant Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s planned $20.9 billion acquisition of contract research organization PPD Inc. without flagging the deal for a deeper review of its potential impact on competition in the U.K. The Competition and Markets Authority cleared the move on Friday in Phase 1 of its merger review, ending an inquiry that kicked off in mid-October, according to the agency's case register. The register did not offer any rationale but said the text of the agency's decision would be published shortly. The CMA said in October it was considering whether the acquisition is subject to...

