CBP Gets First Senate-Confirmed Leader In Over 2 Years

By Mike LaSusa (December 7, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will have its first Senate-confirmed leader in more than two years, after lawmakers voted 50 to 47 on Tuesday to greenlight President Joe Biden's pick to head the agency, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus. Democrats voted overwhelmingly to confirm Magnus and were joined by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the only Republican to cross party lines during the vote. Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, who chairs the Senate's Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management, celebrated Magnus' confirmation Tuesday. "We look forward to working with him to ensure we secure the border, protect our communities and ensure migrants...

