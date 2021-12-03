Indian Competition Probe Clears Intel Of Abusive Market Move

By Christopher Cole (December 3, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- India's competition watchdog on Friday cleared Intel Corp. of abusing its dominant position after investigating an Indian electronics manufacturer's claims that the chip giant withheld design files needed to build Intel-compatible server boards. The Competition Commission of India reached the conclusion after a three-year probe based on a complaint that Velankani Electronics Pvt Ltd. had brought against Intel, alleging the company violated the nation's Competition Act of 2002. The probe did not find that Intel denied Velankani access to any required reference design or simulation files, and as a result "no abuse of dominant position can be attributed" to the semiconductor...

