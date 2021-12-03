Bass Pro, Sportsman's Warehouse Ax Deal After FTC Threat

By Matthew Perlman (December 3, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- The owner of Bass Pro Shops has dropped its plan to purchase Sportsman's Warehouse in a deal valuing the outdoor specialty retailer at around $785 million after enforcers at the Federal Trade Commission suggested they'd challenge the move. Sportsman's Warehouse said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday that Great American Outdoors Group will pay a $55 million termination fee after deciding to end its planned purchase of the retailer amid pressure from the FTC. "The decision to terminate the merger agreement follows feedback from the Federal Trade Commission that led the parties to believe that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS