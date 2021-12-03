Fla. Judge OKs $188M Award Against Venezuelan Mining Co.

By Caroline Simson (December 3, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Venezuelan state-owned mining company has lost its bid to block enforcement of a $188 million arbitral award issued to a British Virgin Islands commodities firm on corruption grounds after a Florida judge said Thursday that the mining company waited too long to raise its argument. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in Miami ruled that CVG Ferrominera Orinoco CA, or FMO, was barred from arguing before him that the tribunal improperly stood in the way when it tried to prove that an underlying contract was procured through bribes since it had sat on its hands after the award was issued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS