Yacht Builder Asks 11th Circ. To Revive RICO Suit

By Carolina Bolado (December 7, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- A now-defunct yacht builder asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive its $4.4 billion racketeering suit against the buyer of a luxury superyacht and his financier, Comerica Bank, arguing that the lower court erred in dismissing the suit alleging a fraudulent scheme that bankrupted the company. In oral arguments before an appellate panel in Miami, Worldspan Marine Inc.'s attorney Rodrigo Da Silva told the court that the district court never should have dismissed the complaint against Comerica, billionaire energy and shipping magnate Harry Sargeant III, and others over a failed deal for a 144-foot superyacht that ended up putting the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS