Accessible Phone Co. To Pay $40.5M For FCC Rule Violations

By Nadia Dreid (December 3, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has struck a $40.5 million deal with an accessible phone call company accused of wasting the government funds it was given to provide call services to people with hearing and speech disabilities, according to the agency. Sorenson Communications and its subsidiary CaptionCall inked the settlement, which is the largest fine and recovery of lost money that the TRS Fund — or the Interstate Telecommunications Relay Service Fund — has ever secured, according to the agency. CaptionCall will repay $28 million to the TRS Fund on top of paying a $12.5 million civil penalty, the agency said on Friday....

