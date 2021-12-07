US Treasury Proposes Rule To Crack Down On Shell Cos.

By Al Barbarino (December 7, 2021, 2:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury's financial crimes unit rolled out a new rule proposal Tuesday that would establish a so-called beneficial ownership database to help prevent the illicit movement of funds through shell companies. Reporting companies that were created or registered before the effective date of the final Treasury regulation would have a year to file their initial reports. The rule would require that corporations, limited liability companies, and similar entities submit the full legal name, date of birth, current residential or business street address, and a unique identifying number from an acceptable identification document, such as a passport, for...

