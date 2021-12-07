Fla. Investor Recruiter Takes On SEC Fraud Claims At Trial

By Nathan Hale (December 7, 2021, 9:09 PM EST) -- Defense counsel told a federal jury Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to make a scapegoat of a South Florida financial adviser as he went to trial on claims of securities fraud over his role in an alleged scheme the government says raised nearly half a billion dollars from some 1,200 investors. Defendant Michael Furman is the lone defendant still contesting the SEC's suit, which focuses on the allegedly fraudulent efforts of merchant cash advance provider Complete Business Solutions Group Inc., which does business as Par Funding, to raise money to fund its short-term loans to small...

