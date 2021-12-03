2nd Circ. Says FCC Properly Axed Solicited Fax Opt-Out Rule

By Allison Grande (December 3, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- A split Second Circuit panel on Friday rejected a challenge to the Federal Communication Commission's decision to eliminate a rule that required opt-out notices on solicited faxes, finding that a D.C. Circuit ruling that the regulation was invalid applied nationwide. The FCC moved in 2018 to take off the books its rule mandating that opt-out notices be placed on solicited faxes in order to avoid violating the Junk Fax Prevention Act, which amended the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The repeal came on the heels of the D.C. Circuit's divided March 2017 ruling in Bais Yaakov of Spring Valley v. FCC, which invalidated the...

