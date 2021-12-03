JPMorgan Beats 'Frivolous' Suit Claiming Trust Fraud

By Nathan Hale (December 3, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- A federal judge has tossed a Florida man's suit accusing JPMorgan Chase and an Ohio law firm of fraudulent trust administration and defrauding the court, and ordered him and his attorney to cover the defendants' attorney fees and costs as a sanction for filing the "frivolous" suit. A Florida federal judge ruled Thursday the district court lacked the authority to overturn a 2008 ruling in Ohio state court and a tax judgment against the plaintiff in a suit against JPMorgan Chase, a law firm and two of its attorneys. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. in Orlando...

