Fla. Sues Feds Over FOIA Bid For Immigration Records

By Carolina Bolado (December 6, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Florida is suing the federal government for failing to respond timely to a Freedom of Information Act request for records regarding detention capacity for undocumented immigrants and any plans to release or parole inadmissible immigrants. In a suit filed Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the state said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have slow-walked an FOIA request sent by the state on Oct. 11. The request asked for records discussing any policy of releasing inadmissible individuals entering the U.S. from the Southern border,...

