School Shooting Lawsuits May Test Insurance Coverage

By Angela Childers (December 10, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- The first lawsuit stemming from a recent school shooting in Michigan hit the federal court docket on Thursday, and the litigation may test a relatively new insurance product and its coverage for schools and families. The parents of two students who survived last month's deadly shooting at a suburban Detroit high school hit the school district with the first lawsuit over the tragedy on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The parents of two Oxford High School students sued the school district, dean, principal, and several teachers, counselors and a staff member in Michigan federal court after a student opened fire at the suburban...

