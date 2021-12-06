9th Circ. Won't Revisit Feds' Win In Tribal Exec's Firing Suit

By Andrew Westney (December 6, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to rethink a circuit panel's decision to uphold an early win for the federal government in a suit by a former executive for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe of Washington's health clinic challenging his firing. Raju Dahlstrom, ex-health and social services director for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe of Washington's clinic, had asked the court to rehear en banc or have the circuit panel rehear its Sept. 7 decision that Dahlstrom failed to show that the Federal Tort Claims Act's waiver of sovereign immunity applied to claims he was fired for whistleblowing about unlawful practices. Dahlstrom claimed in...

