Disney, Netflix, WB Slam 2 Video Sites Over Streaming Piracy

By Lauren Berg (December 3, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- Disney Enterprises, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Netflix and other entertainment powerhouses accused two streaming websites of selling pirated access to their biggest movies and television shows, such as "Harry Potter" movies and "The Office," according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. All Access TV and Quality Restreams don't have a license or any other right to exploit the entertainment companies' popular shows and movies — including "The Godfather," "Ghostbusters," "Friends" and "Back to the Future" — but that's exactly what's happening, according to the 32-page complaint. Alongside Disney, WB and Netflix, the complaint was filed by Universal City Studios,...

