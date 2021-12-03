Former NY Tax Dept. Worker Indicted In Sick Leave Scheme

By Abby Wargo (December 3, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- A former tax compliance agent with the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance was indicted, charged with fabricating extended sick leave paperwork and collecting a salary from the agency while a full-time employee elsewhere, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Sabine Alexis was arraigned on a 19-count indictment in New York state court Thursday after she submitted documentation saying she could not work because of a medical issue and continued to be paid thousands of dollars while employed full-time as a social worker for a nonprofit, the DA's office said. Alexis faces five to 15 years in...

