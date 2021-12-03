Ford Dealer Fight Should Have Been Stayed, 6th Circ. Says

By Caroline Simson (December 3, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Michigan judge should have paused, rather than tossed, litigation in which a Kuwaiti auto dealer has accused Ford Motor Co. of breach of contract and fraud while the claims go before an arbitrator, the Sixth Circuit ruled on Friday. The circuit court concluded that U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman had been wrong when he opted not to stay the litigation, as Ford had asked, but rather to dismiss the suit on the grounds that all the claims asserted by Kuwaiti auto dealer Arabian Motors Group WLL belonged in arbitration. The Federal Arbitration Act makes clear that a court "shall"...

