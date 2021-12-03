USCIS Humanitarian Parole Denial Hints At Strict Standards

By Grace Dixon (December 3, 2021, 9:26 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is holding Afghan nationals seeking protection under a humanitarian provision of federal immigration law to high standards of proof, according to a denial letter provided by an attorney. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had announced that Afghans deemed at-risk under the new Taliban government may be granted a two-year humanitarian parole in the week before the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan. But USCIS seemed to signal narrower guidelines for applicants in a Nov. 24 letter provided by immigration attorney Greg Siskind that denied parole to an Afghan applicant whose name is redacted. The letter...

