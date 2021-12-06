Whole Foods Escapes False Ad Suit Over Sugar In Oatmeal

By Jonathan Capriel (December 6, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge tossed a proposed class action claiming that labels on Whole Foods Market's instant oatmeal misled consumers into thinking the product was sugar-free or low in sugar, finding it was "hard to miss" that the boxes say they contain approximately 11 grams of the common sweetener. While the Amazon.com Inc. subsidiary may use uncommon names for sugar in its ingredients label, it seems improbable that reasonable consumers would miss the words "Sugar 11g" on the box, U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner said on Friday. "Even if a reasonable consumer was unaware of sugar's many names, or of...

